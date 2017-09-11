Corner Brook mayoral candidate (and incumbent) Charles Pender wants to be the winner in the upcoming municipal election.

In the meantime, he's putting up with a lot of wieners — stuck in his election signs and on his car.

Pender says the trouble started the morning after nomination day; someone cut holes in his signs and stuck wieners in his mouth.

"A resident called me and said, 'Your sign's been vandalized,'" he told CBC News on Monday.

"When I went and looked at one, by the time I got there I had some calls from other people that all four — which were in four very different areas of the city, you had to go out and find them, but they all had been done the same way."

'Nothing better to do with their time'

To be frank, Pender said he isn't' sure what it meant — "I have no idea. I guess somebody thought they were funny and had nothing better to do with their time," he said — but it didn't end there; the sausage assault intensified the following week.

"Maybe they didn't get enough attention, so when I went to my car … around 9 in the morning, I discovered that somebody had dumped, I guess, the rest of the package of wieners on my windshield in my yard."

Wow!! This sign hasn't been up for 12 hours and has already been defaced. Signs are expensive. I hope this is not how's it going to be. pic.twitter.com/GLSvS9g8oI — @charlespendercb

Pender said it's "minor mischief" but still felt disconcerted by the thought of someone coming on to his property to do that, so he called the RNC, who said they'd look into it.

"Unfortunately, when you're a candidate, and mayor, sometimes you're a target for this foolishness," he said, adding that he'd rather be talking about more serious issues. "I'm just hoping it's over and done with now."

He figures it's not likely they'll catch the hotdog bandit, but said he wasn't taking it very seriously.

"At the end of the election, before election day, we'll probably have a barbecue," he said. "We'll call it a 'bunraiser' and people can bring their own buns and we'll provide the wieners. Maybe they'll show up with the rest of the wieners and we can have some hotdogs and have a laugh."