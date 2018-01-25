Dozens of charges filed against the owner of a busing company on the Avalon Peninsula have been withdrawn.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District suspended a contract with Kelloway Investments — owned by Jim Kelloway — last January when the company was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for allegedly displaying false inspection certificates.

Inspectors with Service NL alleged they found problems related to brakes and emergency doors on buses that transported 3,500 students to and from 22 schools.

On Thursday in provincial court in St. John's, the 58 charges against Kelloway under the Highway Traffic Act were withdrawn.

Kelloway's lawyer, Bob Simmonds declined to comment on the development.

Several problems were unveiled in inspections of Kelloway Investments school buses. (CBC)

Simmonds is also representing Janet Jones, who operates J.J. Services. Jones, who is Kelloway's sister, is also facing 58 charges for unlawfully issuing vehicle inspection certificates.

Her case will be back in court on Feb. 7.