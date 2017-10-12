Charges have been laid in a workplace accident at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre.

Flynn Canada Limited has been charged with violation of the Health and Safety Act and Regulations in relation to the September 2015 incident.

A worker on the roof of the Paul Reynolds Community Centre was injured during construction when he fell through an opening.

According to a news release from Service NL, Flynn Canada Limited has been charged with failing to provide a safe workplace, failure to ensure workers are familiarized with hazards and failing to ensure temporary flooring was installed at the site.



The charges come after an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Division of Service NL.

Flynn Canada Limited first appeared in provincial court on Oct. 10 and will be back in court Nov. 22.