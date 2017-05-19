Police say 38-year-old man has been charged following an armed robbery Thursday evening at Shoppers Drug Mart in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road was held up around 5 p.m,, and four police vehicles were later seen at the store, including a forensic identification truck.

There were no injuries and the items from the pharmacy were recovered.

The man is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime and breach of court orders. He was held for a provincial court appearance.

Police converged on Shoppers Drug Mart on Freshwater Road Thursday evening. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

There was a flurry of police activity at a nearby home on Empire Avenue around 6 p.m., with eight RNC cars outside.

Witnesses told CBC News a man was escorted out of the home and placed in handcuffs before being taken away in an ambulance.

There was also a police presence at an Esso gas station on nearby Anderson Avenue around the same time.

The RNC could not immediately confirm if there was a connection between the drugstore and gas station police presence.