Charges laid against driver of car involved in fatal St. John's crash

The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with an SUV in the west end of St. John's Friday night, that left a 19-year-old passenger dead, has been arrested and faces several serious charges.

The female driver, who was hospitalized for serious injuries after the accident, was charged Wednesday with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police causing death, three charges of flight from police causing bodily harm, and several breaches of a court order.

The driver appeared briefly in provincial court in St. John's Wednesday afternoon in a wheelchair, and there were visible stitches on the left side of her face.

Her identity is protected by the court due to her age.

Crown Prosecutor Jason House opposed the young woman's release, and a bail hearing was set for Wednesday, Apr. 25.

Emergency responders arrived at a two-vehicle crash scene on Canada Drive and Hamlyn Road around 10:15 p.m. Friday (Arthur Craig Green)

Nova Scotia SIRT to investigate fatal accident

The fatal accident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, when a RNC patrol officer travelling south on Hamlyn Road tried to stop the driver, who was travelling in the same direction.

Police said the driver failed to stop and then collided with an SUV heading west on Canada Drive.

Two male youths who were also in the Honda Accord sustained non-life threatening injuries, and the driver who was alone in the SUV had minor injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary requested that the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) be brought in for an independent investigation, as is standard in a serious incident involving police.

The collision killed 19-year-old Alyssa Power, the mother of a one-month-old daughter.