More than two years after an employee fell to his death in Trepassey, Occupational Health and Safety charges have been dismissed against Southern Construction (1981) Ltd.

Judge James Walsh dismissed the charges Thursday, saying they could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

CJ Curtis fell 20 feet through a skylight onto a concrete floor at the Glamox Lighting building in Trepassey in June 2015.

At the time, RCMP said Curtis, 20, was not wearing a harness.

In November, 2016, Southern Construction (1981) Ltd. was charged with four counts — failing to provide a safe workplace, ensuring workers were made familiar with the hazards, ensuring fall protection was used, and arranging work areas to promote the safe movement of workers.

In his decision, Walsh noted the RCMP's failure to take photographs or secure the scene.

The judge also said it took eight hours for Occupational Health and Safety officials to attend the scene of Curtis' fall — which was too long to preserve the integrity of an unsecured scene.

Walsh said due to all those factors, there was no evidence to prove anyone was at fault for Curtis' death.