Police charge 2 men in St. John's for conspiracy to commit murder

Two men were arrested in St. John's Wednesday and have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers were involved in the investigation that led to the arrest of two men in their late 20s Wednesday evening.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), the two men were arrested without incident or injury in the centre area of St. John's, and were set to appear in provincial court Thursday morning.

No other details about what led to the charges is being released.

A number of police teams from police agencies were involved in the investigation and subsequent arrests.