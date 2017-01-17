A driver involved in a five car pile-up that resulted in the deaths of two teachers on an eastern Newfoundland highway last year has been charged.

The 27-year-old man from Clarke's Beach has been charged with driving without due care and attention, an offence under the Highway Traffic Act.

The charge was laid in December, the RCMP confirmed for CBC News.

Randy Ralph, 52, and Shannon Pittman, 40, were killed in a "domino-effect crash" on the Trans-Canada Highway near Butter Pot Park in April 2016.

Both men taught at the Whitbourne Youth Centre.

A third man was sent to hospital in critical condition.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe said at the time that 11 people and five vehicles were involved in the crash, and it appears the vehicles started hitting each other from behind when a Good Samaritan tried to help at the accident scene.

It is not clear what the driver is alleged to have done.

He is scheduled to appear at provincial court in St. John's in March.