A Spaniard's Bay resident has unearthed what he believes might be a 19th century charcoal portrait of a Bonavista woman.

Clyde Drover found an undated, unsigned charcoal portrait in a picture frame that was left in his basement by his brother-in-law. It shows what he believes to be a middle-aged woman from the Bonavista area, possibly drawn in the 1850s.

"I don't really know who she is or how old," Drover told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show. "It's just one of those things, it's a mystery right now and I'd like to be able to find the original owner, the family that it would belong to."

The picture frame was in Drover's basement for "a good number of years," left by his brother-in-law before he died, Drover said, and contained a picture of a vase with some flowers.

Following a trip to the Dominican Republic, Drover decided to replace the picture, and that's when he found the portrait, hidden behind it.

"It's a charcoal sketch. It's a very, very good quality. The only identifying mark is on the back, and that's a number," he said.

"She's got very prominent features, my suspicion is that she may have been from a well-to-do family to be able to afford to get a charcoal sketch done like that, and have it framed."

Drover said his brother-in-law worked in the Bonavista area as a teacher for a number of years, which is why he suspects the sketch might have originated there. He also taught in Harbour Breton and in New Harbour.

"I had a few people look at it, and they dated the dress … they figured it would be late, let's say, 1850 to about 1875 or '80," he said.

"My speculation that it's Bonavista, I mean it could have come from St. John's very easily, or anywhere in between for that matter."

Drover said he'd love to return the portrait to its rightful owners.

"As a memento, or an heirloom, or whatever you want to call it. It's the type of thing, I mean, I can't put it on display in my house, other than put it up there as a conversation piece."

