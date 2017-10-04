The Newfoundland and Labrador government is making changes to the way it segregates prisoners for disciplinary reasons at Her Majesty's Penitentiary and other correctional centres.

Changes were announced Wednesday by the Minister of Justice and Public Safety Andrew Parsons.

The new rules mean a reduction in maximum segregation time from 15 days to 10. Inmates will also have visitation privileges.

According to the justice department, the new policy also promotes rehabilitation and will ensure inmates have greater access to programs and mental health services.

Minister @Andrew_Parsons1 w/Superintendent Brophy and Ast. Superintendent Gibbons at HMP to introduce new disciplinary segregation policy. pic.twitter.com/ajrB4UYDMb — @JPS_GovNL

The changes outlined Wednesday apply to one type of segregation unit.

Another type of segregation which includes the special handling unit, or SHU, described by inmates as "the hole" is also being reviewed.

The SHU is designed for prisoners who are thought to be at-risk to others, or themselves, but inmate Calvin Kenny told CBC News in September that he often shared the space with mentally ill inmates who were unaware of what was happening around them.

Kenny also said he was locked in his cell in the SHU for 20 to 22 hours a day for four months straight.

18 recommendations accepted by government

Parsons said Wednesday that the "new, progressive segregation policy" is being developed for all adult correctional centres in the province after a review of current standards and practices, which started in 2016.

He said it will make Newfoundland and Labrador a national leader in its approach to disciplinary segregation.

The review, headed by Owen Brophy, superintendent of prisons in the province, recommends that inmates with mental health issues should not be placed in segregation.

Brophy also suggests that an inmate serving more than 30 days in segregation during a term of incarceration be referred to a committee on complex needs.

He said as well that physical conditions in the segregation area should be humane.

Brophy said there are currently five people in disciplinary segregation.

Parsons said his department has accepted all 18 of the review committee's recommendations in principle.