Artist chainsaws enduring hope into garden for St. John's street people

When a St. John's organization that helps hundreds of homeless and at-risk people needed art for a new project, it turned to a man with a chainsaw.

The Gathering Place, which feeds more than 400 people every day, is getting its garden ready to grow herbs and vegetables, and will pay people who work in the garden and then use what they produce in its kitchen.

Bill Guiney, who recently opened a new business selling his sculptures in Renews on the Southern Shore, was asked to use his chainsaw skills to turn some tree stumps there into art.

Guiney carved one stump in the Gathering Place's garden into a hand-shaped seat. (CBC)

"I just jumped at the chance because when I saw what they do here, I was just amazed. Their work is badly needed," he said.

Guiney carved what he calls a "wood spirit" and the word "Hope" in one large tree stump. He also carved another stump into a seat the shape of a hand.

"Their motto here is 'a hand up not a hand out.' So I carved a chair where people can take a break and have a hand up," he said.

Chainsaw carver Bill Guiney wants to provide some hope and peace to the people at The Gathering Place with his art. 2:55

Guiney said he jumps at every chance he gets to promote mental health.

"My two older daughters ended up in the hospital with depression and anxiety. That hits you pretty hard when it hits home. So that's why I have no problem doing this," he said.

Guiney hopes his art will have a positive effect on the people who use the garden.

"Just to have a bit of peace when they have a rough day. I just hope that they get a bit of peace from it," he said.