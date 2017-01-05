Police arrested two people and seized cannabis and cash from what they call an "illegal" medical marijuana dispensary in St. John's, investigators confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit Newfoundland and Labrador (CFSEU-NL) searched The Healing Tree on Water Street at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CFSEU-NL said a "large amount" of cannabis products including marijuana, shatter and hashish, and some Canadian cash, were seized from the illegal dispensary.

Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are pending against two people arrested.

Police remove items from a medical herbal wellness centre in St. John's0:38

The CFSEU-NL, made up of members from both the RCMP and RNC, said in its press release that the operation of retail storefronts, such as "compassion clubs" or "dispensaries" are illegal.

Supt. Marlene Jesso, who supervises the unit, declined an interview with CBC News, but indicated in a statement that officers will continue to enforce the law as it is still written.

"All I can say is that any cannabis dispensary that is opened or going to open is illegal and will be looked at by CFSEU-NL," she said.

In late November, officers busted Cannaleaf on Water Street, shortly after the marijuana dispensary opened.