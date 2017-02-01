The Kelly Ford Gander Flyers are finishing out this season thanks to a sacrifice by their players and an arrangement with other teams in the league that will see the club forfeit the remainder of their regular season games.

The cash-strapped club is not able to pay the usual fees to athletes, which didn't leave many alternatives for playing out the year, says General Manager Garry White.

'People have other things to do with their money.'

- Garry White, Flyers general manager

"This time last week, the picture was looking pretty grim," he said.

"It was because of an effort and gesture made by the players themselves that made us rethink an option and then conversing with the other two teams in the league, ideas started coming around."

Fewer fans

White said that even though the team's costs are no more than last year, income for the squad has decreased.

"Our corporate sponsors and fundraising normally pays for our away weekends and our gates pay for our home games," White said.

"Our expenditures have come in on par, probably a little less than we budgeted. Unfortunately, our revenues in all areas have been down, from game day sales to fundraising efforts. The more notable one unfortunately is fan attendance."

Senior hockey fans have not been flocking to Gander Flyer games this season. (David Newell/CBC)

Attendance at home games five years ago when the Flyers reentered the senior league was usually anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 fans per game. White said this season they are averaging around 500 people through the gate.

"That is a drastic cut," he said. "We do budget downward swings, but not that one."

White believes the reason for the downturn in attendance is due, in part, to the provincial economy.

"People have other things to do with their money," he said. "We're not the only game in town and people have seen a rise in the cost of living over the past year and disposable income is down."

Uncertain future

White said he isn't sure about the future of the Flyers after the present season, but the current executive is still dedicated to the club.

"We have a small executive, but we are determined to make this work," he said. "We are doing everything in our power. It takes approval from not only the league, but HNL (Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador) and possibly Hockey Canada. These pieces have to fall in place, but we are working hard."

He said the only way the team will survive in the short or long term is to have fans at the games.

"Sometimes you are not big hockey fan, but you are a town of Gander fan," he said. "This is what we are asking for now. People that never came out and watched a hockey game before — now is the time to come out and show your support."

The Central West Senior Hockey League released a statement midday on Wednesday announcing teams would not play the remainder of the regular season, and playoff games will start on Feb. 28.

As part of the arrangement, the Flyers will lose the remaining scheduled regular season games by default, but this will not impact the standings for playoff matchups.

The Flyers will face the Clarenville Caribous in the first round of the payoffs with a game in Gander on Friday, February 24.

Read the Gander Flyers Facebook message to fans.