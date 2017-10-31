Newfoundland and Labrador has the lowest percentage of immigrants in Canada. But efforts underway in central Newfoundland — led in part by a woman who happens to be a character in a Broadway play — could change that.

According to the latest Canadian census, just 2.4 per cent of the population of Newfoundland and Labrador are immigrants.

The Atlantic Canadian average is 4.9 per cent.

But the Newfoundland and Labrador number is changing: it has risen nearly one percentage point in the last five years, and there are more immigrants on the way.

Wiaam Maymouna and Diane Davis have a laugh at a Gander park. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

In fact, volunteers are waiting for news about a Syrian family stuck in Lebanon who are heading for Gander once their paperwork clears.

This will be the fifth refugee family to arrive in Gander in the past year and a half.

"We need more people in Gander," said Diane Davis, a volunteer with the Gander Refugee Outreach committee, who began organizing last year to bring Syrian families into their town.

"We need people who are willing to come here and live and work, we need people who are willing to take entry level jobs, we need more kids in our school."

'It might be the only thing they have'

Wiaam Maymouna, 14, arrived a year ago with her mother, father and six-year-old brother.

"My life here is so different than my country," she said. "The people are so nice with me."

Wiaam Maymouna, 14, says she wants to be a doctor. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

On Maymouna's second day in Gander, Davis invited her family over to use her Wi-Fi.

They spent an entire hour huddled around the cellphone, cooing, waving and singing. They were catching up with baby Line, Maymouna's niece.

'The people who want to incite hate say, 'Look at them coming in with their iPhones.' But it might be the only thing they have.' - Diane Davis

Line was 25 days old when Maymouna and her family had to leave her behind in Lebanon.

"They've been over a year now helping to raise and nurture [Line], their niece and granddaughter, over the phone," said Davis.

"The people who want to incite hate say, 'Look at them coming in with their iPhones,'" she said. "But it might be the only thing they have."

If all goes according to communications from the government, baby Line and her mother and father — Maymouna's sister and brother-in-law — will arrive in Gander some time in early 2018.

Typecast?

Of course, it takes a lot more than paperwork to make Gander a home for these families.

With 10 kids among the four families, Davis has been co-ordinating rides to doctors, dentists and schools.

For their parents, she's been finding jobs, groceries, and cars.

Davis and her committee even worked with the school board to get an ESL teacher hired at the school.

Come From Away tells the story of 38 planes grounded on 9/11 and how passengers were welcomed with open arms by the town of Gander.

On the night of the Gander production of Come From Away, Davis managed to get tickets and rides to the show for all of the families, only to find that she's the inspiration for the character Buelah Davis.

"But it won't come full circle until I get one of those Syrian kids playing that Ali role on Broadway!" she said.

Encouraging a community

It's an enormous amount of work, said Davis, but it's worth it. The new families are important additions to the community.

Central Newfoundland's population is aging and declining rapidly. Gander's population is expected to fall from about 11,700 to 9,600 over the next 20 years — an 18 per cent drop.

It takes a village. Here and Now's Anthony Germain takes a stroll with Talal Ibrahim and his three-year-old daughter, Helen. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"Our intent when we decided on five families as a committee, we picked that number with the hope that that would be a good number to encourage some settlement," said. Davis. "Because besides wanting to help people in a really bad situation, our committee was very aware of the fact that Gander needs in-migration."

'I love it, but it's a little small'

But will the families stay?

Tala Ibrahim arrived in Gander in September 2016. Before he arrived, he spent a year in Turkey after fleeing Homs, Syria.

'I wish [my kids] to study in universities and to get good careers,' says Talal Ibrahim. 'My daughter, she’s dreaming to be a doctor and my son, a fireman.' (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"Here you feel peace of mind. You don't worry about tomorrow," he said. "In Syria I was worried about what would happen tomorrow. If I went to [the] market, I'm worried that maybe I would not come back to home."

Though he had to leave his parents, and he has a little nephew he's only ever seen on Facebook, he's happy to be out of Syria and in Newfoundland. But Gander, he said, has been a tough adjustment.

"I love it, but it's a little bit small," he said. "I used to live in cities."

Talal Ibrahim uses photography to get to know new places. This is a market in Turkey, where he lived before arriving in Gander. (Talal Da Ibrahim/CBC)

He'd like to move to St. John's, but said he and his family — a three-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and his wife — will be staying in Gander "for now." His wife just got a permanent job at Wal-Mart.

"[Ibrahim] was the one I thought maybe was least likely [to stay]," said Davis. "But you know how he spends his weekends? Out at the cabin. Riding quads."

"He's a bayman wannabe."