'Absent management' in 'Wild West' environment, says Central Health review

A review of Central Health management released Thursday tells a tale of two towns: Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor, with an "us against them" mentality and a "'Wild West' feeling that anything goes when there is 'absent management.'"

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie, who announced the review in February, said overall he's "really pleased," by the report, which was received at the beginning of the week, released to the Central Health board and then released publicly.

​"There's work in there for everybody to do. There's items for government, there's items for the board, for the physicians, and for the communities," Haggie told reporters.

Disparity in service levels

The report notes disparity in service levels in some areas between the two towns, with "leading practices in both collaborative care and primary-care obstetrics" in Grand Falls-Windsor but struggling services in Gander.

The report recommends more collaboration between the two municipalities.

"It's crucial that we have viable obstetrics services in both locations," said Haggie.

"I think what we have are some huge opportunities. We have the midwifery program rolling out. There is a commitment to place that in Gander and use that as a test bed for rural, low-risk obstetric services."

Haggie said he doesn't see Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor as competing for resources but rather supplementing and backing each other up.

"There's always a little bit of difference between the two, and I don't think you should imply anything more than that," he said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says a review of Central Health management has provided 'work for everybody to do.' (Damian Morrissey/CBC)

The report said part of the problem is that the integration of the previous health authority boards into Central Health was seen as being done "in name only."

"Silos and rivalries between the two referral facilities have perpetuated an 'us against them' mentality the board and senior management have been unable to resolve," says the report, which adds there is a feeling that Gander services suffer because the corporate offices are located in Grand Falls-Windsor, where the majority of senior staff live.

Haggie acknowledged that mentality is a problem, despite the many recommendations — 32 in all — made by the report.

"In terms of difficulties between communities that live near each other, it's a wiser man than I that can come up with a recommendation in front of a microphone as to how to remedy something like that," he said. "It's a problem, I accept, and the magnitude of it, and how you fix it, I'll leave to wiser minds than mine."

Among the recommendations: