The Central Regional Health Authority will undergo a complete external review, with the Newfoundland and Labrador government recruiting a former deputy health minister from Nova Scotia to look at how it works.

"I am concerned by what I have heard and I want to know that it is working as it should," Health Minister John Haggie said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

He said the review is a result of "concerns brought forward to the department about the governance and management of the health authority."

In a news conference Haggie said he didn't want to highlight any individual concerns raised, but mentioned recruitment and retention of doctors and specialists as an issue, as well as a lack of succession planning.

Central Health manages major hospitals in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor as well as other facilities from Harbour Breton to Baie Verte. (CBC)

The review is restricted to Central Regional Health. No other regional health authorities are set for review.

Haggie stressed the concerns are with the board and senior administration, not with how frontline health services are delivered.

Multiple concerns, multiple communities

"There's been a pattern really, a level of disquiet and a level of concern that really is way outside what you'd expect to see from day to day operations and governance in a regional health authority," he said.

Haggie said the concerns have come from multiple people in multiple communities.

He said the terms of reference are under development, but the review will focus on governance, senior management and clinical management.

Dr. Peter Vaughn, the physician who is conducting the review, will meet with Central Health's CEO and board chair in the coming weeks.

A schedule will be developed and sent to the department for approval, with the cost of the review being determined based on the final work plan.

A spokesperson for Central Health wouldn't comment on the concerns and the investigation, referring questions back to the department of health