While the provincial population has grown a little, newly-released census data show people are leaving the vast majority of towns in Newfoundland and Labrador.

More than 200 towns have fewer residents in 2016 than they did in 2011, according to Statistics Canada numbers release Wednesday.

That includes some towns with small declines, such as Terrenceville, and some towns with bigger declines, like Bishop's Falls and Marystown.

Overall, the population of Newfoundland and Labrador grew 1 per cent from 2011 to 2016. The provincial population has reached 519,716.

Marystown has traditionally depended on industrial work, like the Hebron oil project. Its population has declined as the town has struggled to find new work. (Bridget Simms)

That rate of growth has slowed down a little, compared to 1.8 per cent growth between 2006 and 2011.

The Avalon Peninsula, and the central Newfoundland area around Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander, were the strongest growing areas.

The Northern Peninsula, the Burin Peninsula and the south coast of the Newfoundland saw the biggest declines.

Paradise city?

Men, women and children keep pouring into the town of Paradise, which is still one of the biggest growing towns in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The population in 2016 reached 21,389 people, up about 3,500 from 2011. That represents an increase of about 20 per cent.

Paradise also cracked a list of fastest growing areas in Canada.

While overall the population of towns has shrunk, some unincorporated areas outside of town boundaries are growing.

Statistics Canada said the areas surrounding Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Norris Arm and Bishop's Falls, and the Badger and Grand Falls-Windsor areas, have grown.

Growing towns and cities:

St. John's

Gander

Bay Roberts

Witless Bay

Isle aux Morts

Northern Arm

Deer Lake

Shrinking towns and cities: