Cellphones and tablets were reported stolen during a break-in at the Bell Aliant kiosk in Grand Falls-Windsor.

RCMP were called about the thefts from the Exploits Valley Mall over the weekend.

The break-in would have happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 15, police said.

Police did not specify the total value of the stolen items.

RCMP are asking people to contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information about the stolen technology.