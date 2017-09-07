For seven years, Sam Roberts travelled the world playing professional hockey.

Throughout his career, nine teams paid the high-scoring defenceman for his services. But he insists the Harbour Grace CeeBee Stars was not one of them.

"I think some people speculate that maybe I received some sort of money," Roberts said on Wednesday. "It's pretty disappointing to come home and be accused of things that are against what a league and what a team stand for."

Roberts was the second leading scorer in the Avalon East Senior Hockey League last season with 30 points in 20 games.

This winter, however, he will have to find another place to play.

The CeeBees have been kicked out of the AESHL due to "differences" between them and the other four teams in the league.

The Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars were last year's Herder Memorial champions. This year, they've been kicked out of their senior league. (Brian Tuck/Hardbread.com)

The team made more than a hundredfold in revenue above teams from St. John's and Bell Island last season and finished the regular season with an 18-2-1 record before going on to win the Herder championship.

St. John's Capitals president Jack Casey, now one of four executives running the league, has accused the team of paying its players.

While Casey did not name any specific players, Roberts is offended by the allegations.

"I played professional hockey in different places for the better part of seven years and I mean to think I would come home because I wanted to come and play hockey for money is a bit foolish."

'I knew that nobody was getting paid'

Matt Thomey, who led the CeeBees and the entire league in scoring, agreed with his teammate.

A native of Harbour Grace, Thomey returned last season after three seasons with the Corner Brook Royals in the Central West Senior Hockey League where players are compensated.

Matthew Thomey, left, led the Avalon East Senior Hockey League in scoring last season. This season, he may be left searching for a game of hockey. (Brian Tuck/Hardbread.com)

A teacher throughout the week, Thomey accepted a job in nearby Whitbourne and decided to join the CeeBees for hockey on the weekends.

"I knew that nobody was getting paid," Thomey said. "I had that part of my life kind of behind me. I enjoy being home."

Casey made his statement to CBC News late last week via email. He did not reply to a further request for an interview.

Roberts, now 33 years old, might be faced with a tough decision on what to do next season.

'That part of my life ... is behind me.' - Sam Roberts

Should the CeeBees join the CWSHL, as Casey suggested they should, he would likely hang up his skates instead.

In the twilight of his career, he doesn't have a keen interest in long bus rides across the province every other weekend.

"I'm not really going to give up my time with my family that I do have now finally for the first time in 15 years to drive across the island," he said. "That part of my life, travelling and being away, is behind me."

Sam Roberts works to clear a St. John's Capitals forward away from the from of the net. (Brian Tuck/Hardbread.com)

Thomey, 31, agrees.

"We all wanted a game of hockey close to home," he said of his teammates. "We didn't want to dedicate our weekends to travelling out west."

It's been more than a week since Casey's letter to the team, notifying them of their removal from the league, but Roberts is still having a hard time wrapping his head around it.

"I can't really make any sense of it. I think it's all a bit too foolish to even really try to find a reason."