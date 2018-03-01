Residents of Cedar Brae Crescent in St. John's have submitted a petition to the city to formally demand that basic services be provided in the area.

The tree-lined cul-de-sac off Thorburn Road is about three kilometres from the Avalon Mall and 2.5 kilometres from the busy Kelsey Drive commercial area, but isn't connected to the municipal water and sewer system.

The houses have private wells and septic systems.

'We're being taxed to the hilt and getting nothing.' - Greg Stack

Resident Greg Stack says the 14 houses on the street have an average assessed value of $557,000, which means the homeowners pay an average of $3,500 per year in property tax.

"They're quality houses, there's 14 of them, it's something like you would expect to find in an area of summer homes or something," said Stack, who has been living on Cedar Brae Crescent for about 25 years.

The homes on Cedar Brae Crescent are on large rural-type lots and have private wells and septic systems. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The street also has no fire hydrants or sidewalks — and according to the petition submitted to city council on Feb. 20 — the original pavement hasn't been touched since the street was developed in the early 1970s.

Tax break from city

The city does provide garbage collection and snow clearing service, and residents are given a one mil tax rate reduction, from 7.3 to 6.3 mils, because of lack of water and sewer.

"So they take one mil off for not having any of this stuff, but I mean it's just crazy the amount of taxation that's going on, close to eight million dollars worth of properties, we're being taxed to the hilt and getting nothing," Stack told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Ward 4 Councillor Ian Froude presented the petition to council on behalf of the 20 residents on the street who signed it.

Councillor Ian Froude says road and sidewalk concerns are simpler to address, but provision of water and sewer is a much more expensive proposition. (Paula Gale/CBC)

While he said he is advocating on their behalf, providing service to the area would be expensive because the water and sewer infrastructure on Thorburn Road ends about a kilometre away from the end of Cedar Brae Crescent.

The trunk system would have to be extended up Thorburn Road, or connected from the Kelsey Drive shopping area.

Froude said he recognizes the residents feel they are being overcharged for the services they're getting, but taxes also cover other services and expenses that go into running the city.

Almost 1,500 homes without service

Meanwhile, the residents of Cedar Brae Crescent are not alone. There are 1,469 dwellings with no water or sewer service in the city, with the bulk of them in Wards 4 and 5 in the Goulds, Kilbride and in the Thorburn Road and Mt. Scio Road areas.

Froude said those homes are in lower-density or more rural parts of St. John's, and are more expensive to connect to water and sewer infrastructure because the properties are larger and farther apart.

People who live on this street in the city's north end are among about 1,500 residents not hooked up to water and sewer. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Froude is now waiting for city staff to provide a cost estimate for extending water and sewer service to the Cedar Brae Crescent area.

"My intent is to bring this into the 2019 budget process," he said.