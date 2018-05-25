CCTV footage sought after woman shot near Swilers Rugby Club

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed a woman was shot in the early morning on May 18, and is seeking any cameras that may have been rolling at the time of the attempted murder.

Michael Hannaford, 26, was arrested and charged the following day with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, uttering death threats and pointing a firearm at a woman.

He's also charged with damaging the property of a second woman as well as charges in relation to carrying a rifle.

The woman's injuries were no disclosed, but a police news release Friday said her life is not at risk.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 18.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the Swilers Rugby Club on Crosbie Road who may have video surveillance on their home, or have cameras on the dash of their vehicle.