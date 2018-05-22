Skip to Main Content
Upper Gullies house cordoned off after one person killed in 'serious' incident

Police have not yet confirmed it, but CBC News has learned that one person is dead and a man has been arrested.

Heavy police presence at C.B.S home since Monday night

Police vehicles have been at this home on Comerford's Road since Monday night. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has cordoned off a house in Conception Bay South but is saying little about a serious incident Monday evening.  

The RNC is not commenting on reports that a person was killed and that an arrest has been made.

RNC officers were called to the Comerford's Road area of Upper Gullies shortly after 8 p.m.

Home is located at 13 Comeford's Road in C.B.S. (Fred Hutton/CBC)
The Rovers ground search and rescue team have been on the scene since Monday evening. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Criminal investigators and the forensics unit joined patrol officers and an ambulance at the scene.

The Rovers ground search and rescue organization was called in to assist in the investigation.

Neighbours said that the home was frequently noisy and described the residence as "volatile." 

The police force said early Tuesday that more information would be released later in the day.

RNC vehicle at rear of property on Comerford's Road in Upper Gullies, Conception Bay South Tuesday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC )
