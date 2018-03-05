Conception Bay South's town hall is now a little more colourful.

The town commissioned nine pieces of art from three local artists. But proving creativity knows no bounds, George Jarvis, Rick Stentaford, and Jill Moores provided the town with 26 paintings to dress up the walls of the town hall.

"I think the initial thought from the council was that they would get nine panels representing the nine communities that make up the town — from Topsail to Seal Cove," said Jarvis.

"But when we got together we decided that Jill was doing nine panels anyway, so we decided well, we'll add to that."

George Jarvis with his painting depicting tai chi. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Jarvis and Moores both completed nine paintings, while Stentaford did eight pieces, including a large one that's hanging in council chambers.

"This will stay, and this is part of our legacy and it's such an exciting project," said Moores.

The town held an opening reception for the artists at the town hall on Sunday.

The atrium of the town hall was transformed into a gallery. (Alyson Samson/CNC)

"It means an awful lot," said Stentaford.

"Just to be recognized as an artist here in the community, just to be a part of it all, it's something that we do just out of joy," he said.

The $15,000 it cost to commission the art was split equally between the federal Canada 150 initiative and the town.

Rick Stentaford says he is proud he can show off his work to fellow residents. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"We wanted to show the art community in Conception Bay South that we're committed to them and that we want to move forward culturally with more artwork in this community and put it on display," said town councillor Darrin Bent.

"When you look around here at the 26 pieces and you think what you got for town residents for $7,500 — it's just incredible," he said.