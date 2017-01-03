'Twas several nights after Christmas, and all through CBC house, only two creatures were stirring, and they both liked to grouse.

Zach Goudie had been left in charge of the station, and a technician who just wanted to start his vacation.

They had a show to do, which they were sure they could handle: the best of the CBCNL YouTube Channel.

But when the cameras rolled, and the red light went on, their well-crafted plan went horribly wrong.

The greenscreen suddenly went on the fritz. But the technicians vacation began in minutes.

So they gritted their teeth, and went on with the show. Would it be a complete disaster?

Watch and let us know!

