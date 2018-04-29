A feature investigation into Dwight Ball's involvement with a murder investigation, a series of radio reports on an emergency in central Labrador and a documentary on the farewell tour of a beloved musical comedy tour were all honoured Saturday night at a journalism ceremony.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador took home four gold and one silver at the Atlantic Journalism Awards in Halifax.

The team at Labrador Morning won gold in the breaking news radio category, for its work on the Mud Lake evacuation in May 2017.

Intense flooding from the Churchill River meant that residents of the small community of Mud Lake had to be airlifted to safety.

Zach Goudie's documentary on Buddy Wasisname and the other Fellers earned gold in the arts and entertainment category.

Still some more to go followed the legendary band on their last large provincial tour.

Rob Antle, Ariana Kelland, Jen White, Fred Hutton and Paul Pickett were awarded gold in enterprise television reporting for the Public figure, private turmoil piece on Premier Dwight Ball.

Here & Now — the station's flagship television news broadcast — earned gold for the best TV broadcast.

Journalist Katie Breen won a silver award in the enterprise radio category for ambulance response times.