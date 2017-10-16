Don't miss anything during the course of the day. Follow updates from CBC journalists across Newfoundland and Labrador. [Click here for a mobile version.]
Breaking news, traffic, weather and more with our news blog
CBC News Posted: Oct 16, 2017 5:30 AM NT Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017 5:30 AM NT
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Ottawa to cut small business tax rate to 9%, while trying to calm political storm
- Manitoba sisters-in-law both lost daughters, but only 1 will testify before MMIWG inquiry
- 'There was a screw-up': UBC researchers pull paper linking vaccine component to autism
- Somalia truck bombing toll over 300 as funerals begin
- A modest proposal for the U.K. as it eyes NAFTA — join Canada instead: Don Pittis
Most Viewed
- Anthony Germain: Hopefully, video doesn't kill this radio star
- James and the giant pumpkin: Port aux Basques man grows 819-pound whopper
- Landlords, tenants calling for protection — but when will it happen?
- The seal hunt through a different lens
- Abandoned rabbits — and a ferret — prompt scolding from Gander SPCA
- 'For the hill of it': 79-year-old runner conquers Cape to Cabot, again
- Natuashish RCMP investigating sudden death of girl, 17
- 'This is what I want to do,' says young singer/songwriter Rachel Cousins
- Absent and fallen comrades honoured at gala in St. John's
- And the winner of our Jam-iversary poll is ...
Don't Miss
-
New
'Bittersweet' playground opening in Carbonear for Quinn Butt's mom
-
New
Town of Paradise workers vote in favour of strike
-
Anthony Germain: Hopefully, video doesn't kill this radio star
-
James and the giant pumpkin: Port aux Basques man grows 819-pound whopper
-
The seal hunt through a different lens
-
Ottawa to cut small business tax rate to 9%
-
Absent and fallen comrades honoured at gala in St. John's
-
Live Blog
Breaking news, traffic, weather and more with our news blog
-
Video
'For the hill of it': 79-year-old runner conquers Cape to Cabot, again
-
Natuashish RCMP investigating sudden death of girl, 17
-
'This is what I want to do,' says young singer/songwriter Rachel Cousins
-
Abandoned rabbits — and a ferret — prompt scolding from Gander SPCA
-
And the winner of our Jam-iversary poll is ...
-
Analysis
Landlords, tenants calling for protection — but when will it happen?
-
Tim Hortons logos on the wedding tux? Couples hit up sponsors to subsidize their big day