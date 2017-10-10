Whether you're happily savouring (another) leftover turkey-and-dressing sandwich or have had your fill of it all until Christmas, you clearly had a lot to be thankful for this year. 

We asked you to tell us what makes your Thanksgiving in Newfoundland and Labrador special and the results will warm your heart (which might need some tending to after all that salt beef!)

Check out just a few of the pictures and traditions submitted via CBC NL's Facebook page.

Tina Mulrooney Thanksgiving

Tina Mulrooney opts for lighter Thanksgiving fare that looks equally mouth-watering. (Submitted)

Wayne Smith Thanksgiving

Wayne Smith says, 'I am thankful for my first granddaughter this year.' (Submitted )

Laura Lucas Thankgiving

Laura Lukas says Thanksgiving and pumpkin family fun go hand-in-hand. (Submitted)

Stacey Hussey Thanksgiving

Stacey Hussey says both traditional and vegan Jiggs dinner have a place at the table. (Submitted)

Lynn Leggo Thanksgiving

For Lynn Leggo, Thanksgiving is perfect with ham and delicious sides. (Submitted)

Melissa Hefford

It's the after-dinner walk that Melissa Hefford loves about Thanksgiving. (Submitted)

Bec Bec Tart Thankgiving

A turkey. Wrapped in bacon. Enough said. (Submitted by Bec Bec Tart)

Ibsal Assi

This almost looks too beautiful to eat. Almost. Great pic, Ibsal Assi. (Submitted)

Ian Barrett Thanksgiving

Ian Barrett sent us this photo accompanied by this phrase, 'Get in me belly!' (Submitted)

Colleen Simpson Thanksgiving

Baked Alaska pumpkin pie is a Hopkins family tradition, according to Colleen Simpson. (Submitted)

Leann Rose

For some, turkey is the star of the show. But for Leann Rose, the dessert course definitely takes the cake. (Submitted)

jennifer Squires Thanksgiving

Now, THAT is a fine-looking plate of food, shared by Jennifer Squires. (Submitted)

Lisa Hobbs Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving just isn't complete for Lisa Hobbs without her cinnamon roll cake for dessert. (Submitted)

Kim Pickett Thanksgiving

Kim Pickett says turkey always tastes better at the cabin. (Submitted)

Deanna Russell Thanksgiving

Deanna Russell couldn't narrow it down to just one, so roasted vegetables, pumpkin seeds and time in nature make her list. (Submitted)

Mathias Mulryan thanksgiving

Mathias Mulryan says a gravy fountain with family makes for the best kind of holiday. (Submitted)