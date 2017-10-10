Whether you're happily savouring (another) leftover turkey-and-dressing sandwich or have had your fill of it all until Christmas, you clearly had a lot to be thankful for this year.

We asked you to tell us what makes your Thanksgiving in Newfoundland and Labrador special and the results will warm your heart (which might need some tending to after all that salt beef!)

Check out just a few of the pictures and traditions submitted via CBC NL's Facebook page.

Tina Mulrooney opts for lighter Thanksgiving fare that looks equally mouth-watering. (Submitted)

Wayne Smith says, 'I am thankful for my first granddaughter this year.' (Submitted )

Laura Lukas says Thanksgiving and pumpkin family fun go hand-in-hand. (Submitted)

Stacey Hussey says both traditional and vegan Jiggs dinner have a place at the table. (Submitted)

For Lynn Leggo, Thanksgiving is perfect with ham and delicious sides. (Submitted)

It's the after-dinner walk that Melissa Hefford loves about Thanksgiving. (Submitted)

A turkey. Wrapped in bacon. Enough said. (Submitted by Bec Bec Tart)

This almost looks too beautiful to eat. Almost. Great pic, Ibsal Assi. (Submitted)

Ian Barrett sent us this photo accompanied by this phrase, 'Get in me belly!' (Submitted)

Baked Alaska pumpkin pie is a Hopkins family tradition, according to Colleen Simpson. (Submitted)

For some, turkey is the star of the show. But for Leann Rose, the dessert course definitely takes the cake. (Submitted)

Now, THAT is a fine-looking plate of food, shared by Jennifer Squires. (Submitted)

Thanksgiving just isn't complete for Lisa Hobbs without her cinnamon roll cake for dessert. (Submitted)

Kim Pickett says turkey always tastes better at the cabin. (Submitted)

Deanna Russell couldn't narrow it down to just one, so roasted vegetables, pumpkin seeds and time in nature make her list. (Submitted)