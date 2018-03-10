Newfoundland and Labrador picks up 5 RTDNA East Coast nominations

From exposing the realities of people with disabilities, to revealing the premier's connection to a murder trial, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is being recognized for its work.

The Radio Television Digital News Association honours the best in journalism across Canada each year, with a slate of awards for each region of the country.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador has picked up five nominations, including one early winner, for its work in 2017.

The nominees are...

1. Public figure, private turmoil

Nominated in the category of in-depth or investigative multi-platform journalism, this story dug into Premier Dwight Ball's connection to the Brandon Phillips murder trial.

It took a full team at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador to reveal how Ball gave information to the police that helped them solve the murder of Larry Wellman, a Good Samaritan in the middle of an armed robbery.

It was a story that had considerable hurdles, as Ball sought an injunction to prevent CBC News from reporting on court documents that were not used at trial.

When the injunction was partially lifted, this story was released — a lengthy feature written by Rob Antle, with reporting from Ariana Kelland, Fred Hutton and Jen White.

The television story ran the same night, with Kelland reporting and Paul Pickett shooting and editing.

2. Access Denied

Nominated under best television in the diversity category is Ramona Dearing's series on people living with disabilities in St. John's.

Dearing took viewers into homes and personal lives, so they could see the city from a different perspective — and understand the challenges people with disabilities face every day.

The series probed local businesses for accessibility, including our own headquarters in St. John's.

It told stories of the struggle to find things like wheelchair-accessible housing, or even to find a date.

Jen White produced the series, which was edited by Paul Pickett and shot by Mark Cumby, John Pike and Sherry Vivian.

3. Persons First: Inside the Wiseman Centre

Also nominated in the television category, for best long feature, is Meghan McCabe's documentary, which takes viewers inside the walls of the Wiseman Centre, and into the lives of those who live there.

"A shelter where there are no drug addicts, alcoholics or criminals … just people," reads the tagline for the digital story.

It featured stories from people who have been through every inch of the system, and how they landed on their feet at the Wiseman Centre.

The 25-minute documentary was produced by Jen White and edited by Paul Pickett, who was also a shooter on the documentary along with videographers Sherry Vivian and Bruce Tilley.

4. Tedwalks: Holly Hogan

An early winner on the list, Ted Blades's podcast with bird biologist Holly Hogan is the lone nominee for the best podcast in the Atlantic region.

Ted hikes Signal Hill Trail with the sea bird biologist to talk about the power of the ocean, the language of birds and poetry. 45:00

Blades walked along Signal Hill Trail with the provincial government biologist to have a chat about what she sees when she looks to the sky or into the ocean.

Her answer — possibility.

"This is what keeps you standing in the rain, staring out to sea, at apparent nothingness," she said. "You just never know what you might see."

The introspective conversation was cut into a 45-minute podcast full of reflection, emotion and ideas.

5. Here and Now, Oct. 17

Nominated for best TV newscast is CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's evening newscast, Here & Now.

The nomination is specific to Oct. 17, 2017, a show hosted by Debbie Cooper and Anthony Germain and produced by Roger Samson.

The lead story that night was the first time reporter Carolyn Stokes introduced the audience to Diane Bishop — a single mother, business owner and cancer patient struggling to cope with her illness and the financial stress.

The awards will be handed out April 21 in Dartmouth, N.S.