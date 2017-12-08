Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are known for their generosity, but on Feed NL Day Friday, people really gave'er.

As the CBC crew ended the day's final event at the Avalon Mall, $74,503 had been donated to the Community Food Sharing Association.

"The generosity in our communities is amazing, it's inspiring," said Katie Rowe, CBC-NL's communications director and the organizer of all the CBC Feed NL events.

"We're having a wonderful day."

Wanda Hillier, manager of client care at RBC's main branch in St. John's, presents CBC's Anthony Germain a cheque for $20,000 at the Avalon Mall. (CBC)

The day included special broadcasts of the St. John's Morning Show, a live taping of Here and Now at the Avalon Mall, a radio-a-thon at the College of the North Atlantic, and a special taping of the Corner Brook Morning Show.

There was even a little moose named Give'er pitching in: all proceeds from the sale of the furry little guy, as well as all donations made for Feed NL, went straight to the Community Food Sharing Association.

St. Andrew's Choir sings

Kids from St. Andrew's School, just down the road from CBC St. John's studios, graced viewers and listeners with a couple of tunes.

They even let CBC's Jeremy Eaton join in for a performance of Deck the Halls.

Edge player's 1st St. John's winter

A couple of St. John's Edge players were good sports and came down to the St. John's Morning Show to play some basketball with kids.

Charles Hinkle said it was the first time he's ever played basketball in the snow, and took a few moments to fondly remember his home in "sunny California."

Given a typical St. John's winter, Hinkle may be in for some rude awakenings this season with the Edge.

Alex 'Superman' Johnson is from Toronto, so he's more used to Canadian winters.

But this will be the first Christmas in a while he won't be on the road playing basketball and will get to spend time with family, heading to North Carolina with his wife.

Giddy-up for a good cause

Not all of the Feed NL well-wishers who came out to the St. John's Morning Show could fit into the building. The RNC's Mounted Unit rode in to show their support for the cause.

Wrap-off rematch

After losing badly in the Christmas gift wrap-off during last year's Feed NL Day, Ryan Snoddon just had to have a rematch with Avalon Mall general manager Marcel Elliott.

Feed NL Day in Corner Brook

On the west coast of the island, CBC Corner Brook hosted their donation bonanza during the morning show.

They brought in $4,500 in cash and piles of non-perishable food donations for the Community Food Sharing Association.

Budding journalists in on the fun

The first year journalism students at the College of the North Atlantic pitched in with a live radio show called Feedback NL.

Musical guests like Steve Maloney and Mick Davis helped them put out the call for Feed NL donations.

CNA will also be accepting turkeys for the Community Food Sharing Association until Dec. 22.

Pets need food, too

During CBC's Feed NL Christmas campaign, it's important to remember food banks aren't just for humans.

Carolyn Stokes visited the pet food bank run by Heavenly Creatures in St. John's, where the shelves are nearly bare.

Without public support, they say they wouldn't be able to help furry friends.

It's not over yet

Don't worry if you missed the big day: Feed NL is not over. You can still make donations right here.

You can also donate at any Royal Bank of Canada branch in the province.