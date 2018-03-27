Cathy Bennett to introduce private member's bill on workplace harassment on Wednesday

MHA Cathy Bennett plans to introduce a private member's bill on Wednesday in the House of Assembly addressing sexual harassment in the workplace, and is looking for public support for the cause.

Bennett is urging government to review the language in acts like the Labour Relations Act, Labour Standards Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

She first started talking about the initiative after a man was found not guilty of yelling "F--k her right in the p---y" at St. John's reporter Heather Gillis, which got Bennett thinking about the needs for better protection for workers from harassment, no matter where they work.

Need to update laws

Shortly after the court ruling, the province introduced legislation to make government workplaces harassment-free, but Bennett said that should be extended to workplaces of all kinds — whether it's in an office or on the side of the road.

"Women and others have a right to be in the workplace without harassment based on their gender," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"I think the laws of today were written by a lot of men. And I think that sometimes gets lost in how the laws affect women. That's why I think this particular [private member's bill] is so relevant today."

Bennett is asking anyone who supports the bill to come to the House of Assembly on Wednesday. (CBC)

Bennett said Premier Ball and the rest of the Liberal caucus support her motion, but she would like to see any member of the public who supports the amendments to come to the sitting of the House on Tuesday to show their support.

From her experience debating bills in the house she knows how much that kind of public support can influence members when they vote, she said.

"I'm hoping tomorrow we will see women, children and men come out," she said.

"I think when people come out and show their support for government and individual MHAs we get better outcomes."