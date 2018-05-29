Labrador photographer losing eyesight, can't see St. John's specialist until 2019

A Labrador West photographer says her quality of life is diminishing — along with her eyesight — as she waits a year to see a specialist about her cataracts.

"It's awful. The eyesight in my bad eye, I can't even make out shapes anymore. My good eye, I have to concentrate and squint so much," Shana Burgess told Labrador Morning on Monday.

I don't feel like the same person at all. - Shana Burgess

Burgess has a cataract in one eye, and is developing one in the other. She first began trying to see an ophthalmologist about the cataracts in March 2017, she said. She saw a local optometrist in January after becoming frustrated with the wait through her family doctor.

She was able to see a specialist who came through Labrador West in April, but he no longer does the required surgery.

Burgess looked at getting the surgery done in Montreal, where she lived for several years. The wait time would be much less, just a couple of weeks, but she said MCP would not cover the surgery and travel, which puts the price out of her reach.

In response, the provincial department of health points to Canadian Institute for Health Information data that suggests Newfoundland and Labrador has some of the best wait times in the country for cataract surgery.

"Eighty-seven per cent of patients get their first cataract surgery done within 112 days of seeing an ophthalmologist," the department said in a statement to Labrador Morning. That time period is the national benchmark.

That percentage is down from 96 per cent in 2015, according to CIHI data.

'It's really difficult'

That leaves her waiting for the specialist appointment her optometrist set up in St. John's, which isn't until May 2019. That visit, Burgess expects, will include the consultation, surgery to replace her lens, and followup over the course of a few days.

That wait is having a significant impact on her quality of life, said Burgess, who uses a large magnifying glass to help with some of her day-to-day activities.

It's difficult for her to read or to sit in front of a computer for long, she said, but she is spending a lot more time inside than she once did because her reduced vision means stepping away from past outdoor hobbies like kayaking and hiking.

Road trips and road photography are passions for Shana Burgess, but she's had to give those hobbies up as she waits to see an eye specialist. (Provided by Shana Burgess)

She also loves road trips and travel photography, but she's worried she soon won't be able to drive at all.

"The quality of my life is not the same as it was. It's really difficult, and it's really hard to keep my spirits up," Burgess said. "I don't feel like the same person at all."

She is still able to take photographs, but it's much more difficult and she is less able to see details than she previously could. And her plans to take a small-business course through distance education to prepare to open her own photography business are on hold because her vision isn't good enough to study or read the materials.

"I just feel like I'm on hold," Burgess said.