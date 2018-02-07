Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health and Community Services wants to talk to people who've had cataract surgery out of hospital and paid out of pocket.

The government sent out a public advisory on Wednesday, telling people not to get cataract surgery unless they are in a hospital and not to be billed directly.

"The department would like to find out more information about any potential situation where a person had cataract surgery at a facility outside of a hospital or has been told they can," said a representative from the department.

Under the Medical Care and Hospital Insurance Act, cataract surgery is not permitted to be done outside of a hospital.

The province has set up an information line to deal with the issue and was prompted by reports the department had received.

Anybody who has had the surgery in a private clinic, or has been billed directly for the surgery, is asked to call 1-833-253-8491.