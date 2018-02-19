Melane LeDrew started making window seats for cats to help Pekoe, a stray that she adopted, calm down.

Pekoe was having trouble adjusting to indoor life and co-existing with LeDrew's dog.

"He was a door-dasher," said LeDrew.

"So to keep him from escaping and chasing our dog in the yard, we thought that if he could view him comfortably from the window seat, he'd be less likely to run away,"

Custom cat design

LeDrew, who said she has always been a crafty person, devised a wooden seat with a pad that uses suction cups to attach to windows.

Since August of 2017, she has made roughly 300 window seats for cats, which she calls Pekoe's Kit-Tea Cat Creations.

LeDrew customizes the stain and paint colours for the wooden frame, and the fabric covers for the padded cat bed.

Pekoe's furry legacy lives on

Pekoe has passed away, but LeDrew plans to expand her line of cat accessories in the furry stray's name.

She is working on developing cat seats which can attach to walls and kitty scratching posts.

Melane LeDrew custom sews each cushion for her Pekoe's Kit-Tea Cat Creations window seats. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

