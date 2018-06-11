New
Some St. John's parking spots now pay-by-phone only
Cashless parking for 136 spots on Harbour Drive takes effect on June 11.
Cashless parking for 136 meters on Harbour Drive starts June 11
A section of 136 parking spaces on Harbour Drive in downtown St. John's have moved to cashless parking, now only accepting payment through a smartphone.
The change takes effect June 11.
The one-year pilot project is part of an overhaul to the city's downtown parking system.
The pay-by-app system means no cash goes into the meters, in an attempt to decrease vandalism.
The City of St. John's said in March that damaged meters have cost about $1.4 million, both in lost revenue and repairs.
Drivers will now have to pay for parking in those Harbour Drive spots by using the pay-by-phone app on their smartphone.
The change is part of the city's 57 long- and short-term recommendations to improve the parking system.