Three men have been arrested after police in Labrador seized cash and cocaine in two separate incidents.

Two of the three, who are 45 and 48 years old, are from Happy Valley-Goose Bay. They were arrested Nov. 9 and charged with several offences, including possession and trafficking of cocaine.

Police found over 100 grams of cocaine, along with drug trafficking paraphernalia and $7,000 in cash, according to a media release issued by the RCMP Friday.

The men are in custody and will appear in court Nov. 10.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested a 22-year-old Sheshatshiu man, seizing 16 grams of cocaine. He was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released and is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 12.

RCMP in both regions said the three men were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.