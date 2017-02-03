Wildlife officers will be in the central Newfoundland community of Carmanville next week to take care of a rabbit problem that town officials say have plagued residents for years.

The problem began about 10 years ago when someone's pet rabbits escaped and started breeding outside with other wild rabbits.

In recent years, the numbers have escalated to the point where residents in the Carmanville North Down Harbour Area are regularly complaining about their gardens being destroyed by the rabbits.

A town councillor told CBC that the rabbits have been numbering "in the hundreds" lately.

Wildlife department stepping in

Because the town doesn't have an animal control officer, it is not able to lay charges against those who may have let their animals escape, and police and government officials told the town to get rid of the rabbits however it sees fit.

That's when town councillors contacted the Department of Forestry and Wildlife, which said it would start setting snares on the week of Feb. 6 and monitor the situation.

The Town of Carmanville distributed this notice to residents, explaining that wildlife officers would be setting up snares starting next week to try and combat the problem with rabbits in the community. (Carmanville Connect/Facebook)

The wildlife department determined that letting tame rabbit species breed with wild rabbits is cause for concern, which is why it decided to take over the situation.

The Town of Carmanville is asking residents to ensure pets are safe by keeping them inside until the snaring is complete.

A notice will be posted on the town's website when the project is finished.