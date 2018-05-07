How a stroke and emergency brain surgery led to the best news of this 28-year-old woman's life

​​Nine months ago, Carly White was fighting for her life while being airlifted to St. John's for emergency brain surgery.

Her husband, Nathanael, was fraught. They'd been trying to have children for two years, and now he was on the verge of losing his wife without ever starting a family.

At the age of 27, Carly had a stroke.

But today, she is living proof that sometimes you have to get sick to get better.

"As much as it was a horrible circumstance, things always get better at the very end," she said as she ran her hand over her rounded stomach. "Here I am with Allawna, six months pregnant."

Nathanael first spoke to CBC News on Aug. 4, 2017, as his beloved wife lay unconscious in a hospital bed. They had been married for a year, trying to make a life for themselves in the small community of Carmanville, about 400 kilometres from St. John's.

Carly White, 27 at the time, had to undergo brain surgery in St. John's after suffering a stroke. (Submitted by Nathanael White)

There was a GoFundMe page for his wife, and he wanted to do an interview to say thanks to the strangers and friends who had donated. He was sleep-deprived, terrified and nervous.

At that point, doctors had made several unsuccessful attempts to wake Carly from a coma.

Just 12 days later, we met Carly outside the hospital. A massive scar spanned the right side of her shaved head. She was bone-thin and paralyzed in her throat and her left side.

Her speech was barely a whisper, and took every ounce of energy in her body. But she vowed that day to get better.

White used to have long, flowing hair. When she woke up in a St. John's hospital after a stroke last year, it was gone. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It's definitely been a wild ride," she said during an interview this weekend. "I was about three and a half weeks before I learned how to fully walk again without the assistance of a walker or wheelchair."

The only impediment to her movement these days is the baby belly — something that still freaks her out every now and then, she said.

"It was a complete shocker to us. It was almost like a mind-blow after the events of last summer. I'm actually due three or four days after my stroke anniversary. It's been a whirlwind year to say the least."

Honey, we're going to be parents. - Carly White

After the stroke, Carly put an extra focus on getting healthy. She made an effort to eat healthy and more regularly. Before the stroke, they were thinking about getting fertility tests done to see if there was a problem.

She asked her doctor about having a baby after the stroke — he said it was possible, but they should wait before trying again.

"Then sure enough, three months later, I took a test and I called [Nathanael] and I said, 'Honey, we're going to be parents.' He was pretty much floored when I told him."

"My mother hasn't stopped crocheting since she found out," Nathanael said.

"She's going to be better dressed than her mother," Carly said with a laugh.

Love perseveres

Through it all, Carly said it was her support system that got her through.

From the doctors and nurses, to her coworkers and boss, to the steady support at home from Nathanael.

The couple can't help but feel there was something else — something bigger — at play.

"Someone up there is watching over us and making sure that when I came out of the horrifying ordeal that we went through last summer, we got something good out of it at the very end," Carly said.

Nathanael and Carly White shop for baby toys at Gingersnap General Store. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

"It's a complete 180," Nathanael added. "Life can change drastically from better to worse and worse to better. It's great to experience the blessing we got."

It's been a roller coaster, but the events set in motion with a near-tragedy on July 31, 2017, have led to the most beautiful moments of their lives.

"We never thought it would happen this quick after, but I guess they say, everything happens for a reason," she said. "As sad as it is to say, and as bad as it is to say, I needed the stroke to have children."