The St. John's Edge basketball team is expected to announce its newest member on Wednesday.

Carl English, who grew up in Placentia Bay, is set to join the city's new basketball team for its upcoming season. The Edge will make it official at a news conference later in the morning.

The 36-year-old has played professional basketball in cities around the world, and split last season between two teams in Europe.

Last month, English told CBC he was mulling over the idea of joining the team, weighing his overseas options with a chance to come back home and play in front of his fellow Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

The inaugural season for the St. John's Edge gets underway Saturday as the team begins a five-game road trip.