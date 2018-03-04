Hometown hero Carl English sets league record as St. John's Edge sweep series

Basketball fans in St. John's are being treated to quite an inaugural season with the Edge.

Carl English set a new National Basketball League of Canada record Saturday night with 58 points in the game against the KW Titans.

The Edge won the game 127 to 117 in front of more than 4,000 fans at Mile One Centre, sweeping the weekend series with a 113-107 win Friday night.

With his record, English is actually the second Edge player to break the 50-point mark this season. Charles Hinkle nailed a 53-point performance against the Windsor Express.

Your <a href="https://twitter.com/NBLCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBLCanada</a> single-game scoring record holder, with 58 points CARL ENGLISH!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendTheRock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendTheRock</a><a href="https://twitter.com/cenglish23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cenglish23</a> <a href="https://t.co/PjsD2AWfnm">pic.twitter.com/PjsD2AWfnm</a> —@stjohnsedge

Devin Sweetney held the record until Saturday night, sinking 56 points for Moncton in a March 2013 game against the Montreal Jazz.

English, who grew up in Placentia Bay, is home in this province with his family after playing basketball internationally for the last 15 years.