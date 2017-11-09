Police in St. John's are searching for an armed man who tried to steal a vehicle from a woman at St. Clare's Mercy Hospital on Thursday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it has identified a suspect but had not made an arrest, and are keen to speak with witnesses.

It won't confirm reports that the weapon used was a syringe.

The attempted carjacking happened at 1 p.m. Thursday inside the hospital's parking garage off LeMarchant Road.

The RNC said the 33-year-old woman was from Conception Bay South. She was not hurt and managed to hang on to her vehicle.

A search for the suspect was continuing late afternoon.