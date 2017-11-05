In this week's archival instalment of Land & Sea, Dave Quinton and his buddy Wilf Dyke travel to the Buchans Plateau to witness the annual calving of thousands of caribou. Filmed in 1972, this episode features the boys hiking across the barrens in search of the does and their calves.

The animals in this herd migrate annually from the south coast to the high, barren plain and numbered about 2,000 animals in 1972. At the time, the wildlife department estimated that province's total caribou population was 17,000.

While they're searching for the herd, Quinton photographs some rare lichen while Dyke tests the local trout population in some pristine, unnamed ponds and rivers. The river system that runs over the plateau drains into Star and Red Indian lakes.

Caribou does and calves on the Buchans Plateau, filmed in 1972.

The climax of the show occurs when Quinton and Dyke stumble upon a newborn calf napping in the moss. The frightened mother darts off, watching cautiously from a distance while the camera crew films the calf's first steps. Once the young caribou is walking, however, he presents a challenge to the crew by following them as they attempt to reunite it with its mother. They decide the only solution is to run away from the calf, which spooks the rest of the herd and causes a small stampede on the remote plateau. The calf is eventually reunited with his mother.

Wilf Dyke pictured in this 1972 instalment of Land and Sea.

The crew also film two kinds of ptarmigan; the more common willow partridge and the rarer rock partridge, as well as a skittish Arctic hare.