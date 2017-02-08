The foreign cargo ship which has been disabled and floating off the southwestern coast of Newfoundland since Tuesday is still waiting to be towed.

The MV Thorco Crown has been adrift since a fire in the engine room stopped it from moving about 32 nautical miles off the coast of Port aux Basques.

Rough seas

The owners of the Antigua and Burbuda-registered ship called a private tow company to come assist, and it arrived Wednesday morning. However, rough sea conditions made it too difficult to attach the tow line, and the tug is still on scene waiting for conditions to improve.

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Sir William Alexander has been there monitoring the situation since the mayday call on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the Thorco Crown was 9.5 nautical miles (17.6 km) northwest of Cape Ray, and Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) said wind conditions were continuing to push the ship further from land.

The Thorco Crown was en route to Montreal when the fire and breakdown happened, and had just left from dropping off cargo in Argentia. A dock worker told CBC that the cargo contained drill pipe for the Hebron oil project, and that it had left port for Montreal around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

13 crew members are still on the 13-year-old ship, and DFO says no safety concerns or environmental impacts have been observed.