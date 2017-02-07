The Canadian Coast Guard was called to assist a disabled cargo ship Tuesday about 32 nautical miles off the coast of Port aux Basques.

The Thorco Crown, a 13-year-old vessel, registered to Antigua and Barbuda, is being monitored by the coast guard ship Sir William Alexander.

The coast guard tweeted Tuesday afternoon that there was no immediate danger to the crew, vessel or environment. However, an environmental response team was on site watching the situation.

According to the coast guard, the owners of the Thorco Crown have arranged to tow the cargo ship on Wednesday.

CBC has contacted the Canadian Coast Guard to find out more on the nature of the ship's problem, and is waiting for a response.