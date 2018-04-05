Meet the Carbonear woman who's going viral for dancing like nobody's watching

If you're on a boardwalk in Carbonear and see a woman dancing alone, don't worry, it's probably just Cassandra Walsh-Flood.

She's becoming a bit of a social media sensation after a video was posted of her breaking it down outside all by herself.

As of Thursday, the video had over 50,000 views on Facebook and Walsh-Flood is also getting a live audience for her dance moves

"People have come down to the boardwalk because of it, from all ages and sexes, and it's really great," she said.

But initially, the sight of a woman dancing alone prompted a bit of concern from the locals.

One person called the police after seeing her dancing, thinking she was inebriated.

"They thought I was out there wasted on the boardwalk dancing in the daytime," she said.

"Nobody thinks that people can go out and enjoy themselves sober."

Dancing as therapy

For Walsh-Flood, dancing is a form of relief. It doesn't matter if she's dancing on her own or with others.

She recently lost her mom, and said dancing is a way for her to let go of her fears and work through her grief.

"It is my therapy, music is my drug," she said.

She's started a new group called CHANCE, short for cheer dancing, and invited everyone to come and join her.

"I was just hoping that people would come out and dance with me," she said.

"There's so many broken people out there today suffering, and I just figured this was another way of people getting together, meeting and greeting while having fun exercising."

Walsh-Flood can be found most weeknights dancing her heart out at the boardwalk near College of the North Atlantic in Carbonear.