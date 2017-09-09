Cody Green of Carbonear got a brain wave one day when he was changing the strings on his guitar.

"I just coiled them up really small and put them on my finger, and I said 'Sure, that looks like a ring,'" he said.

Green, 16, now gets used guitar strings from other musicians and music stores to make earrings, bracelets, rings, and necklaces for his business Strung Out: Upcycled Strings for Rings and Things.

He says the type of item he makes depends on the kind of string he works with.

"Once you tame the string, you'll know what you're at," said Green.

"And you'll end up making a nice product."

