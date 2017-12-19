A group of friends had a close call over the weekend in central Newfoundland when a bullet struck their car window when they were driving on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Brian Hunter and his four friends were driving from Grand Falls-Windsor to Corner Brook when the bullet hit the passenger-side window as they were passing a cabin area just a few kilometres east of South Brook.

"At first I thought my tire exploded. It was really loud and I looked over and my window was just shattered," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning.

"I didn't know what happened and the guy in the passenger seat, you wanted to see his face, quite shocking."

Unharmed but shocked

Hunter pulled over and when he examined the damaged window he saw a piece of bullet about the size of a pencil eraser still stuck in the glass.

Based on the impact and damage, he suspects that it was from a .22-calibre rifle.

Thankfully, all five were unharmed. Hunter believes his window held together because of a tinted film.

Though he hasn't confirmed it, Hunter believes the bullet that struck his vehicle was from a 22-calibre rifle, based on the impact it had on the window. (CBC)

After posting a photo of the damage on Facebook, he was shocked again to hear of three others who reported having their vehicles shot at in the same area near South Brook, Roberts Arm and Triton.

"It's definitely not a freak accident, for it to happen so many times in the same spot," he said. "At first I thought it was a hunting accident but it is a residential area, there are a lot of cabins there so it definitely wasn't."

Thankful window was up

Hunter reported the incident to the RCMP but said they told him it's unlikely much can be done to find who was responsible.

Even though he has to spend a few hundred dollars to get the car window replaced, Hunter is counting his lucky stars that his windows were up and he advises anyone driving on the province's highway to do the same.

"I'm not angry, I'm just feeling lucky I didn't get shot," he said. "If [my friend] had been having a smoke at the time and the window was down, it could have been a lot worse.