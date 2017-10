Police responded to the Cowan Heights neighbourhood in St. John's after a car flipped over Tuesday.

The incident happened on Frecker Drive near Duntara Crescent around 10:30 a.m., according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The car struck a retaining wall on the edge of a lawn and ended up on its roof on Frecker Drive. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The small car struck a metal post and a stone retaining wall before coming to rest on its roof.

Police said the two people who had been in the car were located nearby and didn't suffer any injuries.

The RNC said it is investigating.