Man charged with impaired driving after flipping car outside RNC headquarters
Police say driver was involved in other collisions, also charged with leaving scene of an accident
A man has been charged after flipping his car in St. John's Wednesday night, just feet from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's headquarters.
The 35-year-old was charged with impaired driving, after his car hit a median, flipped and ended up in the crosswalk at the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Newtown Road around 10:30 p.m.
A road sign was seen in the middle of Merrymeeting Road following the crash, suggesting it was struck before the vehicle flipped.
There were no injuries.
The RNC said the vehicle had been involved in other collisions.The driver is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and breaching court orders.
He was held for court Thursday morning.