Man charged with impaired driving after flipping car outside RNC headquarters

A man has been charged after flipping his car in St. John's Wednesday night at the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Newtown Road.

Police say driver was involved in other collisions, also charged with leaving scene of an accident

This car flipped at the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Newtown Road Wednesday night. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A man has been charged after flipping his car in St. John's Wednesday night, just feet from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's headquarters.

The 35-year-old was charged with impaired driving, after his car hit a median, flipped and ended up in the crosswalk at the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Newtown Road around 10:30 p.m.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, leaving the scene of an accident and breach of court orders. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A road sign was seen in the middle of Merrymeeting Road following the crash, suggesting it was struck before the vehicle flipped.

There were no injuries. 

It appears the car struck a road sign, which was seen along with other debris in the middle of Merrymeeting Road following the crash. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The RNC said the vehicle had been involved in other collisions.The driver is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and breaching court orders.

He was held for court Thursday morning.

The RNC didn't have far to drive to respond to the crash, as police headquarters (one of its buildings seen in background) is only feet from the scene. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

