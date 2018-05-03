Man charged with impaired driving after flipping car outside RNC headquarters

A man has been charged after flipping his car in St. John's Wednesday night, just feet from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's headquarters.

The 35-year-old was charged with impaired driving, after his car hit a median, flipped and ended up in the crosswalk at the intersection of Merrymeeting Road and Newtown Road around 10:30 p.m.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, leaving the scene of an accident and breach of court orders. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A road sign was seen in the middle of Merrymeeting Road following the crash, suggesting it was struck before the vehicle flipped.

There were no injuries.

It appears the car struck a road sign, which was seen along with other debris in the middle of Merrymeeting Road following the crash. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The RNC said the vehicle had been involved in other collisions.The driver is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and breaching court orders.

He was held for court Thursday morning.