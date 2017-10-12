If you weren't looking for them you could easily miss the cement steps ensconced in the high grass, the only remnant of the home in Renews where Captain William Jackman was born on May 20, 1837.

Jackman, the storied son of this outport on the southern shore of Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, performed an act of bravery that would earn him a lifesaving medal from the British Humane Society.

But 150 years after Jackman single-handedly rescued 27 people from a schooner that had struck a reef in subarctic Labrador waters during an October hurricane, his legend has all but faded to a footnote in history.

Now, people in his hometown are determined to resurrect Jackman's feat from obscurity.

Mike Chidley is a passionate advocate of erecting a monument to celebrate Jackman's heroism in Renews, the community where Jackman was born in 1837. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"We are part of Canada and we need to make William Jackman one of Canada's greatest heroes," said Mike Chidley, one of the co-founders of the Captain William Jackman Heritage Society, a registered charity formed to create a monument to Jackman in Renews.

Swam 27 times to sinking ship

Newspaper reports in 1867 lauded Jackman as a hero for risking his life not once, but 27 times, swimming from shore to the foundering Sea Clipper approximately 200 metres out at Spotted Islands, Labrador.

"He saw his work at a glance and proceeded to do it," The Newfoundlander reported.

After rescuing 26 people and learning that a woman remained on board, the newspaper quoted Jackman as having said, "Living or dead, I'll not leave her there."

"It's incredible to the point of challenging credibility," said Glenn Jackman, president of the heritage society created in Jackman's name and a third cousin of the legendary captain.

"Ever since I was a kid when I first learned of this act of heroism by a man who shared my birthplace and my surname ... I've always been so proud of that," he said.

In 1868, the year after Capt. William Jackman saved 27 lives, the British Humane Society awarded him a silver medal and a scroll for his efforts. (Lt.-Commander, Danny O'Regan)

"If it was done today it would be all over the news," said Lt.-Cmdr. Danny O'Regan, Jackman's great-great-grandson and the commandant of the Naval Fleet School Pacific in British Columbia.

O'Regan said as a kid he grew up on stories about Capt. Jackman. But the full extent of his heroism would only become apparent years later when he attended a hockey tournament in Labrador West.

"I got injured and I went to the Captain William Jackman Hospital and I realized maybe he's a bigger deal than just my great-great-grandfather."

The new hospital in Labrador West, opened in 2015, does not bear Jackman's name.

In 1992, Canada Post honoured Jackman in a series of stamps called Legendary Heroes. (Canada Post)

Never recovered from trauma of rescue

While neither the federal nor provincial government has agreed to help pay for a monument in Renews, the group isn't giving up.

"One of our greatest artists Gerald Squires did some drawings for us," said Chidley. Although Squires died in 2015, Chidley hopes to build on that vision.

"A lot of our young people are not focused on that part of history any more and unless Jackman is recognized in his home "we lose who are as a people," Chidley said.

Jackman was said to be a humble man who put his medal and scroll from the British Human Society in a drawer and never spoke of it again.

He died at 39 — 10 years after the rescue — and it was widely speculated that he never fully recovered from the physical trauma of saving 27 people from the sinking schooner.

Capt. William Jackman was born in the family home in Renews in 1837. The house no longer stands. (Eldred Drodge, author of "Jackman")

Jackman's heroism has not been entirely overlooked in modern times. In 1992, Canada Post issued a stamp in his honour as part of a series called Legendary Heroes. In 1995, the Canadian Coast Guard named a 16-metre vessel CCGC W. Jackman.

But Glenn Jackman says Renews' famous native son deserves a permanent tribute in his hometown.

"That's what motivates us. We want a visible, material example of what this man did so that all Canadians can be proud and come see this.