A Cape St. George couple is homeless after their house burned to the ground Monday evening.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m., according to Mayor Peter Fenwick.

He said high winds made fighting the fire difficult, but the local department and other two others nearby eventually got the fire under control.

It's the third fire in the community, on Newfoundland's west coast, in the past month.

Earlier in October, another home burned to the ground, as did a shed last week.

Fenwick says it was a "very nice house" owned by an older couple who had spent much of their lives there.

